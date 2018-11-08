TEXAS CITY
A Texas City man was arrested Wednesday and accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in a laundromat parking lot, police said.
George McNeal, 39, was charged Wednesday with sexual assault, according to police records.
Just before 11 p.m on Tuesday, multiple people called police to report a man who was beating a woman in a parking lot in the 1400 block of Texas Avenue, according to a police complaint.
Police arrived and detained the man. The woman was bleeding from her face, and had a swollen eye and swollen nose, according to the complaint.
Witnesses told police a man had punched the woman, pulled her clothes off and touched her, according to the complaint. The woman ran into the laundromat naked and called police, according to the complaint.
The woman told police she lived with McNeal but wasn’t dating him, and that he was angry because he believed she was dating another man, according to the complaint.
McNeal was being held on $60,000 bond, according to Galveston County Jail records. He was still in custody as of Thursday evening, according to the jail.
