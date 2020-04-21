GALVESTON
Two cities — Galveston and Jamaica Beach — have two different interpretations of the authority of cities in Texas to limit short-term rentals during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is siding with Jamaica Beach, pointing out that banning short-term rentals might violate Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.
Galveston banned non-essential guests from renting rooms both in short-term rentals and in hotels to discourage tourists from traveling to the island as it attempts to manage the spread of the coronavirus. But Jamaica Beach has resisted doing so — a move city leaders say is partly in response to state guidance.
Galveston banned non-essential short-term rentals guests March 24 and non-essential hotel guests March 27.
Hotels and rental properties still can rent rooms and houses to people who are deemed essential employees, according to the orders.
But Jamaica beach, a 1,000-resident city surrounded by the city of Galveston, hasn’t followed suit.
The small city conducted a survey asking short-term rental owners whether they had occupants going to their properties, City Administrator Sean Hutchison said.
“We have identified 25 out of 170 properties that will be renting during the month of April or May,” Hutchison said.
And a temporary ban on short-term rentals, even leaving room for essential workers to rent rooms, could violate Abbott’s orders, Hutchison said.
Abbott’s orders mirrors a federal list of workers and businesses deemed essential, said Seth Christensen, spokesman for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
That list is about 15 pages of essential employees, including “workers responsible for the leasing of residential properties to provide individuals and families with ready access to available housing,” according to the guidelines.
That means people who rent short-term rentals, Christensen said.
“The Texas Division of Emergency Management has deemed short-term rentals and hotels essential services because these services provide individuals and families with ready access to available housing,” Christensen said. “Workers that lease residential properties are deemed essential under federal guidelines.”
That order allows renting to everyone, not just essential workers, Christensen said. The rules don’t conflict with orders restricting travel because the intent is to provide individuals and families available housing, Christensen said.
OPPOSING VIEWPOINTS
Galveston’s orders are in line with the state orders because short-term rentals can remain open for essential workers, Galveston city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
“That’s in accordance with all the travel guidance,” Barnett said.
The city hasn’t received any communication from the emergency management division, Barnett said.
“We hold firm that we’re in compliance,” Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Galveston has cited one short-term rental operation for noncompliance, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Jamaica Beach officials are equally confident they don’t have the authority to close short-term rentals, Mayor Steve Spicer said.
“The attorney general actually reached out to us and told us if we closed down short-term rentals it would go directly against the governor’s orders,” Spicer said.
The Office of the Attorney General declined to comment on communication between office attorneys and its clients.
The division of emergency management isn’t aware of any Texas cities that have placed restrictions on short-term rentals, Christensen said.
Officials at Corpus Christi confirmed the city has an order banning non-essential guests at short-term rentals, and a March 25 mayoral order from Port Aransas also banned non-essential guests at short-term rentals, according to the city’s record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.