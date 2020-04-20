GALVESTON
The questions seem pretty simple.
How close are Texas and Galveston County to getting to end their coronavirus containment measures? How soon can things get back to normal?
Texas’ first major efforts to prevent the spread began a month ago, March 19, when Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state of Texas was under a public health emergency.
That first order prompted mass closures of many businesses and limits on how others can operate.
As weeks have worn on, officials have been discussing, and others have been advising and, at times demanding, clear strategies and timelines about when and how governments will go about easing those restrictions.
One of the most cited documents was published by the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.
The institute laid out four criteria for when states should begin to reopen:
• A sustained reduction in COVID-19 cases for at least 14 days;
• the ability to treat patients needing hospitalization without resorting to crisis standards of care;
• the ability to test all people with COVID-19 symptoms; and
• the ability to monitor confirmed cases and their contacts.
Texas leaders have emphasized that its reopening strategy might differ regionally. Abbott said Friday Texas’ opening would be gradual and based on the advice of doctors and on data analysis.
In Galveston County, health leaders have said a review of available data show the county has not reached the foundation's four benchmarks.
TESTING
Galveston County reached a milestone Thursday in its ability to test people for COVID-19 by offering free tests to people without symptoms.
In the 30 days after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the county, the health district was able to test 2,986 people from a select population either manifesting symptoms or in high-risk groups. As of Sunday, it had tested 5,459, and about 3,700 of those tests had been performed in the past two days, according to district reports.
Texas last week ranked 49th in the nation among states for the numbers of tests conducted per capita, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Galveston County is in better shape than many other Texas locales, however, said Dr. Philip Keiser, the local health authority.
“As best as anyone can tell, we’re positioned as well as anybody in the country,” Keiser said. “UTMB continues to keep adding the number of tests available.”
The University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston National Laboratory have partnered with the district to expand testing, turn around quick results and determine where testing needs to occur.
“We’ve developed heat maps to identify pockets of COVID-19, and we want to have a group of people we can sample, all at one time, to see what our actual percentage of positive cases is," Keiser said.
"Then when we see things pop up, we can respond promptly."
The district so far has relied on drive-through testing centers, but the future of testing will look different, Keiser said.
“Frankly, we’ve found drive-throughs to be incredibly labor-intensive,” he said.
The district hopes to set up easily accessible testing centers only for COVID-19 at two or three key places, he said. At those, people could walk in, be tested in a short time and expect quick results, he said.
CONTACT TRACING
Contact tracing means finding people who've come in close contact with others who've tested positive for the virus and ensuring they are safely isolated, Keiser said.
There's a tracing deficit in the county because the district needs more people but won’t be hiring more, Keiser said.
Instead, he plans to rely on local people to do the surveillance work, Keiser said.
“Already, we’ve been using volunteers from UTMB, medical students and some people who’ve been laid off from work and are volunteering,” he said.
“We’re talking with city government, the mayor of Galveston, and city managers here and in League City have told us anything we need to push this thing out, they’re there.”
The district could use law enforcement officers and other first responders to help with surveillance, he said.
The challenge is forming a group of people who can jump into action when needed for contact tracing, while continuing with their normal daily lives, he said.
“It’s just going to take us time,” Keiser said.
SUSTAINED REDUCTION
There are signs of decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County.
The first case was announced in Galveston County on March 13. A second case was announced on March 17. A third and fourth case on March 18. Every day since March 20, an average of 15 new cases have been announced in Galveston County.
The rate of confirmed new cases has decreased, and twice in the past week the county reported decreases in the total number of active cases, which meant there were more reports about people recovering from COVID-19 than new confirmed cases.
But looking at totals might not be the best way to track the extent of COVID-19.
Michael Jones, a professor of economics at University of Cincinnati, said tracking hospitalizations caused by coronavirus is more useful than tracking total cases — a number affected by factors including the availability of test kits and situations such as the spread of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes.
One of the triggers for relaxing guidelines should be a sustained decline in hospitalizations, Jones said. He said leaders should wait for at least two weeks of decreases in hospitalizations before easing restrictions.
“I don’t think Texas has started to decline yet,” said Jones, who has analyzed hospitalization data from every state. The states should wait for a sustained decline before beginning to reopen, he said.
The first COViD-19 hospitalizations in Galveston County were announced on March 26. The number of reported hospitalizations reached a high of 32 people on April 13, although number had decreased to 24 by April 15. There were 29 local hospitalizations as of Friday.
As of Friday, there have only been two consecutive days when the number of hospitalizations decreased locally.
HOSPITAL CAPACITY
The final benchmark is the ability among hospitals to treat patients without resorting to “crisis standards of care.” Texas appears to have met that benchmark as of last week, state and local officials have said.
“We have plenty of hospital rooms and ventilators to treat our fellow Texans,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday.
Galveston County hospitals have not been overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, officials said.
That’s one of the reasons the University of Texas Medical Branch, which operates the most hospital rooms in Galveston County, announced it would begin to resume services unrelated to COVID-19 as soon as this week.
“We have never approached 50 percent of our capacity in our UTMB hospitals,” interim President Dr. Ben Raimer said. “Even if we had a resurgence of COVID, our hospitals would be able to handle it.”
About 754 hospital beds are available in Galveston County at any given time, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council. Since April 6, as many as 364 of those were in use at one time, according to the council’s data. As many as 87 of the county’s 94 intensive care beds have been used at one time.
Despite the positive assessment about hospital capacity, Abbott was cautious about how he described where Texas is on its path out of the coronavirus crisis.
“We’re now beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” Abbott said.
(13) comments
From what I have read, the COVID-19 effort resolves by (1) a vaccine, or (2) "heard immunity" - enough people get the virus and get well, at which point they will no longer be able to infect others. A problem now is that our efforts have done more than "flatten the curve." We've pretty much stopped it. We would need 3500 cases county-wide and 500 cases on the Island to get to 1% (as of yesterday - 455 in the county and 33 on the Island). Moreover, 1% is far below the numbers required for herd immunity. The issue now - how to restart without causing the "spike" this whole effort seeks to avoid?
It can only be reliably done by testing everyone, and doing contact tracing and quarantining of everyone who tests positive. As far as I know, despite a 4 month effort, we still don't have the testing capacity for anything like that. It could be done on a business by business basis for companies with somewhat isolated workforces, like a factory - you test everyone who works there every week or two, but for a business that deals with the public, there's no way to test every customer who walks in the door.
Given the failure of both the government and the free market to supply the necessary tests, masks and social distancing are the only option. The one thing that we can do - the thing that people still refuse to do - is to wear masks and social distance everywhere, all the time. If you've been to Home Depot recently you know that they are limiting customers to 150 in the store at any time. But they still don't require masks. Every business needs to limit crowds, and require every customer to wear a mask. Every customer needs to avoid businesses that don't follow these practices. The marketplace is finally responding with a variety of face coverings - I'm seeing the ads pop up all over the place. I think that's our future, at least for the next few months.
Masks and social distancing will not stop the spread of the virus, but we have evidence now that it can slow the spread to a manageable rate. We'll still lose tens of thousands more lives, but the roads must roll, right?
I can understand the benchmarks whether I agree with them or not. I do have a question how do you track a virus where 80% of those with the virus are asymptomatic? It just is not possible. Add in that early testing was shown to be giving false negatives at a rate of as high as 33% and the task is not achievable. Oh, and don't forget that the incubation period is two to four weeks.
Tracking is a complete waste of time and energy. Spend that time and resources on testing. Testing will identify the hotspots, which at the end of this will reflect that it is in densely populated areas, areas with mass transit and facilities with compromised and elderly. We already know this!
I believe the GDN reported that one third of the Texas cases have been in senior living communities, let's pull those out of the statistics and see where we stand.
As testing results continue we are seeing that the virus is more widespread than ever predicted, which makes it less severe on the numerical side, not necessarily the emotional side.
Once one leaves their house there is no safe place and I would question whether anyone's house is safe.
