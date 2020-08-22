GALVESTON
A few people staged a rally Saturday morning in Galveston on the front steps of the U.S. Postal Service office at 601 23rd St. to protest cutbacks.
U.S. Postal Service employees have expressed concern regarding changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has made since taking over the U.S. Postal Service in June. The changes have included cutting overtime and limiting post office hours. Postal workers have said the cutbacks are causing delivery delays.
“The Postal Service employs a lot of people of color, a lot of women, a lot of veterans who need their jobs,” Karin Knapp, a Galveston native who lives in Houston, said. “Instead of starving our institutions, we need to be supporting them."
Lawmakers also have expressed concern the cutbacks would affect the November elections, as millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail-in ballots because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m also deeply concerned about our votes, given the pandemic and the fact that we need to potentially vote by mail for our safety,” Alvin resident Gretchen Browne said. “This institution needs to be shored up, not cut.”
