Closing out her senior year at Clear Brook High School, Naomi Browning took the top auction spot for grand champion steer at the 2022 Galveston County Fair & Rodeo.
Her most recent win on April 26 at the Galveston County Livestock Show bookended a very successful four years in the Clear Brook High School agriculture program.
Browning discovered agriculture classes offered as elective courses during her freshman year at Clear Brook. This was also the time she raised her first steer for competition at the Clear Creek Livestock show.
Her first show would also would earn Browning a grand champion, a feat she's repeated several times over four years in high school.
Nearly a year ago, Browning starting raising and training her newest steer, named "Cane," a Charolais crossbreed.
Dedication to her steer included several hours each day cleaning its pen, feeding and cleaning it and being on the lookout for any maladies, she said.
Her younger sister raises cattle as well, Browning, 18, said.
“Every day we go up there,” Browning said. “It's really a whole family affair.”
At this year's Galveston County Livestock Show, Browning netted $23,000 for her grand champion steer. Proceeds from the sale will help pay education costs, she said.
Browning is set to attend Blinn Junior College next year and hopes to later transfer to Texas A&M University and study to become a large-animal veterinarian.
Browning's experience in the agriculture program helped her mature and taught her responsibility and time management skills, she said. It's also gave her many friends and supporters along the way, she said.
“I've met so many friends through the Ag program," Browning said.
