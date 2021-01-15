The Galveston Community College District Board of Regents has formed a nominating committee to make recommendations to the board to fill the unexpired term of longtime Regent Carl Kelly, who died unexpectedly July 31, officials said.
The college will accept letters of interest for Position 7 beginning Jan. 19 and ending at 5 p.m. Feb. 2.
Letters should be submitted to the office of the president in person at 4015 Ave. Q in Galveston or by email at gcboardelections@gc.edu.
After a review of the letters of interest, the nominating committee, led by Board of Regents Vice Chair Fred Raschke, will select a small group of candidates for interviews and further consideration by the full board.
For more information, call Carol Langston, director of public affairs, 409-944-1302.
— Angela Wilson
