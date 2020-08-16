LA MARQUE
The list of Dr. Lillian Lockhart’s accomplishments during her 63 year professional career could almost fill a book — a La Marque school district trustee for 25 years, one of the first women to teach genetics in a university and she analyzed astronauts’ chromosomes on their return from space, among other achievements.
Ask anyone at the University of Texas Medical Branch what Lockhart, 89, meant to them and you’ll get a long list of descriptors — a trailblazer, a role model, a perfect teacher; long lists.
But Dr. Joan Richardson, chair of the Department of Pediatrics, laughs when she thinks about one of the lesser-known things about her longtime friend and mentor.
“One thing that really impresses me, has always really impressed me, is she is a really snappy dresser,” Richardson said. “She was always dressed to the nines. What particularly impressed me were her shoes.”
The coronavirus pandemic brought an early to Lockhart’s career at the end of July, and many of her longtime colleagues and friends held a parade and celebration outside her home Saturday to commemorate her trailblazing life.
“When Dr. Lockhart was going through school to become a physician, at the time there were not a lot of women becoming physicians,” said Dr. Joseph Ray, director of medical genetics and metabolism at the medical branch.
“The few in the community focused just on medicine. But Lillian went a different path. In addition to being a successful pediatrician, she was married and had children. She showed a real balance in her home and professional life and showed people it was possible.”
Lockhart, talking Saturday via phone from her home in La Marque, told The Daily News she wasn’t exactly sure what led her down the path of medicine, but that she always had help each step of the way, and that it was something she always wanted to do.
“There’ve been so many changes in medicine since then, it’s been wonderful,” she said. “And I met so many good people along the way. I feel pretty good about the state of medicine now, and wonderful about UTMB.”
Lockhart grew up in Columbus, Texas, and went to Rice University for her undergraduate degree, officials said. She began graduate studies at the medical branch in 1954 and remained to earn her medical degree.
Lockhart married her husband shortly after leaving Rice and they both went to medical school in Galveston, she said. They would go on to raise three children together in La Marque.
“She leaves behind a really amazing legacy,” Ray said. “She was one of the first physicians to show an interest in genetics.
"She was grandfathered into the medical genetics specialty, and really established a niche for herself without formal education in it. At the time she went into medicine, it wasn’t a specialty.”
More than anything, Lockhart showed a superb ability at organization, Richardson said. That helped her throughout her career, both as a clinician and as a teacher.
“She’s an all-around good person,” Richardson said.
Lockhart hadn’t been expecting to retire, but the coronavirus pandemic kept her away from work for much of the spring, Lockhart said. And she said her retirement parade Saturday was the best capstone she could have imagined.
“It was the best retirement party anyone has ever had,” she said. “No one came into my house. I got to watch it all through my patio door. They had people playing instruments.”
So far, retirement has gone fairly well, Lockhart said. But at 89-years-old, life is moving a little slower than she’s used to.
She’ll miss most her students and her patients, she said.
“I loved teaching," she said. "I never had a bad student. I really enjoyed that part the most, other than seeing my patients.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.