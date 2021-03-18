LEAGUE CITY
Police are searching for a 53-year-old transient man they believe stabbed a Jack in the Box employee Wednesday night after being asked to wear a mask, officials announced.
Police didn't name the suspect.
But the man apparently refused to cooperate with a store policy requiring him to wear a face mask as part of pandemic protocols, police said. The man confronted employees and then attacked the store manager with a pocketknife.
The manager suffered three stab wounds in the arm and upper torso, police said. He was transported to a hospital, treated and released.
Investigators have obtained an arrest warrant for the man and are searching for him, police said.
Officers were called about 8:10 p.m. to the report of an aggravated assault at the restaurant in the 1500 block of state Highway 96, officials said.
The man then fled Jack in the Box on a bicycle, police said.
Officers searched the area with a K9 unit but didn't find the man, police said. But they found several pieces of evidence that investigators believe the man discarded, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 281-332-2566, police said.
Well done, Gov. Abbott.
