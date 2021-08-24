LEAGUE CITY
A week into the new academic year, Galveston County’s largest school district announced it would restart a virtual-instruction program and offer at-home learning to students in kindergarten through sixth grades beginning in September.
The school district said it was starting the program because of health concerns for children under the age of 12 who aren’t eligible to receive COVID vaccinations.
Clear Creek Independent School District on Tuesday afternoon announced it was immediately opening enrollment in a virtual school program for district students whose families were concerned about in-person learning in classes where masks aren’t required. Families can apply to enroll their students through Friday.
The district’s board of trustees approved creation of the program, contingent on funding from the state of Texas, with a unanimous vote on Monday evening, school board President Jay Cunningham said.
“It would have been nice to have this before school started,” Cunningham said, while describing the program as a “stripped-down version” of earlier versions of the district’s virtual-learning programs.
“But it gives our parents, especially our 12-and-under parents, that flexibility to still have their children enrolled in school. If they aren’t comfortable with the no-mask mandate, they still have access to the CCISD teacher curriculum.”
Clear Creek ISD students began their fall semester classes last week, and in the weeks leading up to the restart of school, the district didn’t indicate it was considering a virtual school program.
Most school districts in Texas abandoned virtual schooling this year because of a lack of funding for such programs from the state.
In its announcement, the school district said it was restarting the program under the assumption state lawmakers would pass Senate Bill 15, a piece of legislation filed during the Texas Legislature’s special session that, if passed, would provide funding for virtual learning on a temporary basis.
The bill hadn’t passed into law as of Tuesday, but school officials said they assumed the measure would pass soon.
COLLATERAL DAMAGE
At the end of the Texas legislative session, lawmakers were poised to pass a bill that would have funded virtual education at Texas schools and allowed districts to continue remote-learning programs without sticking them with the bill, leaving the door open for families to choose the best method of learning for their children, according to The Texas Tribune.
House Bill 1468 didn’t require schools to offer remote learning next year, according to The Texas Tribune. The bill enjoyed broad support from both Republicans and Democrats and passed by wide margins on both chamber floors and in committee hearings. Expanding virtual-learning options was one of Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s priorities at the start of the session.
But the bill died at the hands of a legislative deadline after House Democrats walked off the floor to block the passing of a contentious voting bill that would have overhauled Texas elections and introduced new restrictions, according to The Texas Tribune.
Last week, House Democrats ended their six-week standoff with Republicans over proposed changes to voting laws and returned to Austin to create a quorum and resume the law-making process. Republicans control a majority of both the House and Senate and are expected to use that majority to pass the bill.
The Senate already has voted to approve Senate Bill 15. It was approved in a 27-2 vote.
The start of the Clear Creek ISD program is contingent on the passage of the bill, Cunningham said.
‘LAWMAKERS ARE LISTENING’
“We have pretty good authority that it will pass,” Cunningham said. District officials had spoken to local lawmakers about the bill, including state Sen. Larry Taylor, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee and state Rep. Greg Bonnen, the chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, he said.
Still, there are only two weeks left in the special called session, the second this year, to get the bill passed.
The district didn’t have a virtual school program ready at the beginning of the year because of the lack of funding for such programs.
But with spread of the delta variant in the late summer, and the continued lack of access to vaccinations, it was time to act, Cunningham said.
“I think folks should be glad that this is happening,” Cunningham said. “That just goes to show that our lawmakers are listening.”
Still, Cunningham acknowledged state lawmakers left the district without many options going into the school year by cutting funding to virtual programs and banning districts from requiring masks.
“It left a lot of districts in a lurch,” Cunningham said. “Last year, there was a mask mandate in place and we did have an online option for folks that weren’t comfortable. Now, you’ve taken away masks, and you’re taking away funding. So you’re forcing kids to go back and you’re basically forcing parents and not giving them options.”
AN EARLY RE-ADOPTER
Several other school districts around Texas, including Coppell, Dallas, Frisco, Garland, Plano, Richardson and Sunnyvale, announced the restart of virtual programs either right before the school year began or their first few days of the semester.
Clear Creek ISD is the first district in Galveston County to announce a restart of virtual school.
The district needs from $4 million to $6 million in funding to offer virtual schooling for 2,000 students, Cunningham said. At the height of the last school year, the district had about 8,000 students in virtual classes, Cunningham said.
Although the district is an earlier re-adopter of the virtual school program, its leaders have resisted taking other safety measures at the start of the school year that have been banned by Gov. Greg Abbott. Clear Creek ISD has abided by Abbott’s ban on government- imposed mask mandates and doesn’t require students or teachers to wear face masks on campus. But the district strongly encourages masks to reduce the spread of the virus, officials have said.
Other local districts, including Galveston and Texas City, have broken with the governor and imposed mask mandates despite Abbott’s executive orders.
Since classes returned on Aug. 17, Clear Creek ISD has identified 297 positive cases among students and 52 cases among staff members. A total of 967 people have been quarantined because of infections or close contacts, officials said. More than 42,000 students are enrolled in the district. The district employs more than 2,500 full-time employees.
Over the next few days, Clear Creek ISD parents will face a choice on how they spend the rest of their year.
Students who go back to virtual schooling will be expected to stay in the program through the end of the semester, even if cases begin to drop, officials said. The students who join the program likely will have new teachers and might have to change what courses they’re taking, officials said.
