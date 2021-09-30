Crews work to repair a burst pipe at the city pump station near Scholes International Airport in Galveston on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. The 20-foot section of pipe burst Wednesday, disrupting water service to the West End of the island overnight and into Thursday morning.
Water to the island's West End will be restored mid-morning, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Water went out for a large swath of the West End overnight, affecting thousands of residents, an elementary school and businesses after a pipe burst while contractors were working on the new pump station at Scholes International Airport, Maxwell said.
The crews were installing a piece of equipment meant to help chemically treat water, a procedure the crews had done several times already, Maxwell said.
The crews had to create a bypass for the line to the pump station at 59th Street during the work, but during the process, a 20-foot section of pipe blew open, Maxwell said.
To make the repairs, the city had to shut off water to the entire West End, Maxwell said.
The city hopes to have repairs completed by mid-morning, Maxwell said.
"Hopefully sooner, but the contractor likes to underpromise and over deliver," Maxwell said. "We have all the supplies on hand. All the tanks are full."
Maxwell wasn't yet sure whether the city would need to issue a boil-water notice when service was restored. Such notices advise people to boil their water before drinking it to kill pathogens.
Update, 7:18 a.m., Thursday
Galveston Independent School District officials canceled school at Oppe Elementary School on Thursday because of a lack of water at the campus.
Original
Hundreds of West End island homes and businesses were without water service Wednesday evening and early Thursday because of unspecified construction incident at the airport pump station.
City officials said a contractor working at the pump station near the airport "ran into an issue," which caused a water line disruption.
"City crews are at the site now and will continue working to repair the issue and remedy the situation," the city said in public statement on its website late Wednesday night. "Thank you for your patience as we work through this issue, and we will provide updates as they become available."
This is a developing story. Check back online for updates.
