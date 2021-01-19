LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County announced Tuesday it was closing Walter Hall Park in League City for up to three months because it plans to use the park as a public COVID-19 vaccination hub.
The county announced the closure on Tuesday morning.
It's not determined yet when the vaccination site will actually open. The county is working with local agencies and hospitals, including the University of Texas Medical Branch and Galveston County Health District, to develop a system to sign up people to use the hub, officials said.
The hub's opening is also dependent on the supply of vaccines.
Still, county officials said they were confident they would use the space, and have already begun contacting groups that reserved the park to ask them to move or cancel their events.
Officials expect to begin setting up tents at the park on Wednesday, and plan to make more announcements about how the vaccine hubs will operate later this week, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.