US virus cases nearly triple in 2 weeks amid misinformation

FILE - In this July 16, 2021 file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19. Across the U.S., the seven-day rolling average for daily new cases in the U.S. rose over the past two weeks on Tuesday, July 21. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

 Nathan Papes

As of July 30, the University of Texas Medical Branch had 113 COVID-positive patients across six hospitals and four campuses. Twenty were on ventilators. Of the admitted patients, 5 percent were breakthrough cases — people who were fully vaccinated but still became sick with COVID. All the patients tested positive for the delta variant.

The Question of the week is: Are you worried about the rising number of delta-variant COVID cases?

• No, even though I'm not vaccinated

• No, I'm vaccinated so I feel safe

• Yes, because I'm not vaccinated

• Yes, even though I'm vaccinated

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription