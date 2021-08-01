As of July 30, the University of Texas Medical Branch had 113 COVID-positive patients across six hospitals and four campuses. Twenty were on ventilators. Of the admitted patients, 5 percent were breakthrough cases — people who were fully vaccinated but still became sick with COVID. All the patients tested positive for the delta variant.
The Question of the week is: Are you worried about the rising number of delta-variant COVID cases?
• No, even though I'm not vaccinated
• No, I'm vaccinated so I feel safe
• Yes, because I'm not vaccinated
• Yes, even though I'm vaccinated
