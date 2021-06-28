LEAGUE CITY
Amazon Logistics plans to open an 180,000-square-foot delivery station in League City early next year, the city and company announced Monday.
The site will be part of Amazon’s last-mile delivery service, which receives packages from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers for delivery to customers, according to the announcement.
“We are extremely excited about Amazon coming to League City,” Mayor Pat Hallisey said in a news release. “Not only will it bring jobs, but it will benefit a large majority of our residents, as well as those in neighboring cities, who regularly shop on Amazon.”
The site, which is expected to be at 2455 Tuscan Lakes Blvd., is the second hub planned for Galveston County. Amazon announced in January plans to open a warehouse in La Marque later this year.
This is a developing story. Check later today for updates online and in Tuesday's print edition.
