GALVESTON
With many county residents emptying grocery stores and battening down the hatches in their homes for the weekend, the scene Saturday inside the Galveston Island Convention Center seemed out of a parallel universe.
Groups strolled; people shook hands, patted each other on the back and conversed about the beautiful and the classic at the 42nd annual Corvette Chevy Expo and Galveston Craft Show.
“This is the car given to astronaut Alan Bean when he got back from the moon,” said Danny Reed, one of the expo’s vendors, beaming in front of a golden 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, just the 25th automobile added to the National Historic Vehicle Register.
Although event organizers and attendees successfully managed to keep most of the conversation Saturday about cars and crafts, they could not entirely avoid talk about the topic of the moment — the coronavirus pandemic.
“We did have conversations about it,” said Kathy Mangum, of Pasadena, who attended the expo with her husband. “We ultimately decided if we got here and it was jam-packed, then we wouldn’t stay long. But there’s plenty of space between people so far.”
Health district officials announced the county’s first presumptive positive case of coronavirus, or COVID-19, Friday morning, the same day President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did the same for the state.
Nationwide, sports leagues, including the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer, among others, have suspended their seasons in response to growing concern about the pandemic. Cities and school districts across Galveston County have announced closures and changes in response.
But as event organizers were deciding whether to cancel the expo, there weren’t any reported cases in Galveston County, Bonnie Wolf, one of the expo’s organizers, said.
“At the time, there were no cases in the county and 15 in Houston that were all quarantined,” she said. “We didn’t feel like it was a big risk, and we thought attendees could make up their minds about whether or not it was safe to attend.”
Wolf conceded the event was more lightly attended than in previous years. Perhaps 135 vendors attended in an average year, down to about 90 this year, she said.
Attendance also was lower, although Wolf wasn’t sure exactly how much.
But the event’s visitors and vendors, many of whom traveled to the island, downplayed concern about the virus and said they were thankful the organizers kept it going.
“I had hoped they wouldn’t cancel,” said Charlie Barron, of Port Arthur. “It will be what it will be.”
Barron owns a summer home on Bolivar Peninsula and stayed the night there with hopes he’d be able to attend the expo, he said.
And Steve Cannon, of Houston, said all he needed to do was wash his hands more frequently.
Vendors came from as far away as New York, Tennessee, Florida and Indiana, Wolf said. And one late attendee ventured in from Hawaii.
“I feel like people are overreacting,” Reed said. “It shouldn’t be a problem, as long as you’re careful.”
The city of Galveston has suspended permitting for large special events of 250 people and more to stop the spread of coronavirus, city officials announced Saturday morning.
And city officials also are asking for private event organizers to consider postponing events, said Marissa Barnett, spokeswoman for the city.
(1) comment
Hotel taxes that were wasted on expenses for Yaga's concerts could be helping hotels right now, but they are gone. Time for change. Why continue the motorcycle event near residents downtown?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.