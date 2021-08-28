GALVESTON
Evacuees from the New Orleans area are checking into island hotels as Louisiana residents flee Hurricane Ida.
The storm is anticipated to make landfall late Sunday night or early Monday morning near New Orleans. As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the National Hurricane Center predicted life-threatening storm surge along the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, especially at Morgan City, Louisiana, about 85 miles west of New Orleans.
At least some local hotels reported checking in guests Saturday from the New Orleans area.
At the Quality Inn & Suites Beachfront, 5924 Seawall Blvd., a handful of guests from the New Orleans area have been checking in, manager Susan Duncan said.
“It’s quite a bit of people,” Duncan said. “We’re hoping that everything’s OK.”
Properties owned by hotelier Willis Gandhi also are checking in people from the New Orleans area.
Gandhi owns island hotels such as Best Western Plus, 8502 Seawall Blvd.
Gandhi’s hotels don’t have a huge wave of people coming in from New Orleans, but they're coming, he said.
By Saturday, many guests were calling Galveston hotels because the properties in Houston already were booked, said Dee Singh, general manager at Sleep Inn & Suites Galveston Island, 6628 Broadway.
“They have been calling around and they say all the hotels are booked up in Houston,” Singh said.
Reservations from people in New Orleans started coming in Friday night and Saturday, she said.
“They are saying that there’s a lot of traffic from that side coming to Galveston,” Singh said.
On the Texas coast, the National Hurricane Center is predicting 6 feet to 9 feet waves, tides 2.8 feet to 3 feet above normal and strong surf and rip currents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.