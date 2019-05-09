GALVESTON
The National Weather Service in League City has announced that a flash flood watch will be in effect in Galveston County beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday.
The watch is expected to remain in effect through Saturday evening.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain are anticipated over the next three days, the weather service said. The watch includes a wide swath of southeast Texas, from the Texas-Louisiana state line to Rockport and College Station and points between.
There could be up to 8 inches of rainfall in widespread areas and as much as 12 inches of rain in isolated areas, according to the weather service.
Galveston and other coastal counties are considers to be at moderate risk for heavy rains through Saturday, according to the weather service.
Tee weather service also warned of hazardous swimming conditions at area beaches. Persistent winds are causing minor beach flooding and strong rip currents on Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula, the weather service said.
