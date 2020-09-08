LEAGUE CITY
Galveston County Commissioners on Tuesday approved a $144.7 million spending budget for the 2021 fiscal year.
The vote was unanimous.
The new budget included an 8 percent cut to the county's property tax rate. The county plans to collect less revenue overall in the next year than it did during the current fiscal year.
The county estimated it would collect $186 million in revenues in the 2021 fiscal year. In the 2020 fiscal year, the county budgeted for $198 million in revenues and is on track to actually collect $203 million.
Tax revenues can increase from budgeted amounts because of new construction and changes to existing property values adding to the local tax rolls.
It's the 10th consecutive year that county commissioners have cut the county's property tax rate.
This year's reduction cut the county tax rate from 51.6 cents to 47.59 cents per $100 of assessed property value, according to the county.
Since 2011, commissioners have reduced the county-controlled tax rate by 24.3 percent. The streak of property tax reductions began after Galveston County Judge Mark Henry was elected in 2010 and Republicans took control of the commissioners court.
County taxes account for between 20 percent and 35 percent of a property owner's tax bill. A reduction to the county's property tax doesn't necessarily mean that a person's tax bill decreases in a given year. That depends on the assessed value of a person's property and the decision made by other taxing entities.
County officials credited this year's tax cut to expense cuts and noted the county plans to spend less in the coming year than it did in the 2020 and 2019 fiscal years.
There is some nuance in that distinction. The county budgeted $148 million in spending in 2019 and $144.7 million in spending in 2020.
In both years, the county ended up spending more than the budgeted amounts.
This year's budget is different, officials said. While in recent years, the court has resorted to approving adjustments to its budgets weeks or months after its passage, this year's budget is meant to "incorporate full-year expenditures as currently anticipated."
The new budget removes 26 vacant positions from the county's books, which won't be filled. County employees whose salaries are controlled by the commissioners court aren't scheduled to receive raises this year, according to a fact sheet approved by the county.
The budget will take effect Oct. 1, 2020.
