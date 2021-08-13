LEAGUE CITY
With parts of some schools still under construction and last-minute preparations needing to be done, administrators at Clear Creek Independent School District have postponed the first day of school, which was set for Monday, for prekindergarten and kindergarten students at Ed White, Hall and Landolt elementary schools, Chief Communications Officer Elaina Polsen said.
Prekindergarten and kindergarten students are expected back to all other campuses Monday as planned, administrators said.
The start of classes for all students at Landolt Elementary School is delayed until Wednesday, said Holly Hughes, assistant superintendent of elementary education.
"We need this extra time to finish work necessary to open schools and to allow teachers time to move into their classrooms," Hughes said in a letter to parents.
Start dates for all students at Ed White and Hall elementary schools will be Tuesday, and students at Landolt Elementary School will return Wednesday.
Students will be returning to new classrooms, not portable buildings, and will have access to most areas of their schools that are not still undergoing construction, Hughes said.
For more information, visit ccisd.net.
— Angela Wilson
