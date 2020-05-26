TEXAS CITY
The father of a woman murdered in the 1980s and counted among the notorious “Killing Fields” victims is suing Galveston County over claims the medical examiner’s office failed to turn over all her remains for burial and found some of the remains only last year.
It’s the second time in 20 years that Tim Miller has sued the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office over remains of his daughter, Laura Miller.
In a lawsuit filed in a district court Friday, Tim Miller said he was informed in October that the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office had located some of his daughter’s remains in a box.
In a meeting that included the FBI and the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office, Miller was told the box of remains was found by staff members “going through their office,” according to the lawsuit.
Miller claims the county has since refused to release the remains or to take a sample of his DNA so the remains can be positively identified, according to the lawsuit.
“Tim Miller suffers anew each day that he is unable to completely bury his daughter,” the lawsuit asserts. “Each day brings the same grief that he experienced upon learning of her death.”
Miller is represented by Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.
“He wants those remains tested, and if they’re hers, he wants to bury them,” Buzbee said. “It’s terrible. Thirty years after his daughter’s death, and he’s still not fully buried her.”
Laura Miller, 16, disappeared from her League City home in September 1984. A year and half later, the remains of two women were discovered in a vacant field, later dubbed “the Killing Fields,” in League City.
Laura Miller’s body was identified by dental records.
In the years since Laura Miller’s murder, Tim Miller founded Texas EquuSearch, an organization dedicated to finding missing people.
Laura Miller was buried for the first time in 1989. But in 1997, her family learned that the League City Police Department still possessed some of her remains. In 1999, her family sued former county medical examiner W.E. Korndorffer, claiming he improperly withheld some of Laura Miller’s remains.
The new lawsuit claims that the county failed to live up to settlement terms agreed to in the 1999 lawsuit and seeks a jury trial and damages of more than $1 million.
Paul Ready, Galveston County’s general counsel, was not available for comment on Tuesday afternoon. The county had not filed a response to the lawsuit as of Tuesday evening.
The lawsuit was assigned to the 405th District Court.
