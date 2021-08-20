As schools reopen to students for the second year of the pandemic, teacher education programs and teachers themselves are evaluating how they will teach in a post-pandemic world.
The pandemic brought with it new teaching challenges — including navigating new technology such as engaging students on camera — and although much of that will return to normal as schools throughout the county return to in-person teaching, some of what has been learned is here to stay.
“We’re not thinking of this as a temporary fix, but thinking how has this move to remote teaching actually changed what teachers need to learn,” said Shea Culpepper, director of teacher education at the University of Houston.
Although changes in education happen slowly, some experts already have begun discussing what lessons can be learned from teaching online during the pandemic and how future teachers can be better prepared to face that challenge.
TEACHING ONLINE
If anything, the pandemic has shown that teachers need to have new skills to teach online, which was something that hadn’t been addressed before, Culpepper said.
Online teaching is different from in-person teaching because it changes how teachers and students build relationships, said Julia Ramirez, an adjunct professor who teaches education courses at Galveston College and the director of BioMed/STEM Communities at Ball High School.
With in-person teaching, there’s no way around interacting directly with each student, but that isn’t the case with online teaching, she said.
“It’s more effort in the sense of making sure you are reaching out to the students,” she said.
For Robinson Elementary teacher Virginia Carroll, online teaching meant adapting her skills to provide tech support for some students.
“You have to ask a lot of, ‘Well, what do you see?’” she said. “And then listen to what they’re actually clicking and doing.”
Learning how to ask questions in a different way was something Simms Elementary teacher Sandra Starr had to do.
“I had to learn different ways to ask questions and ask for responses other than a nod or a yes,” she said. “We had to create ways for the kids to show their understanding on the screen in real time.”
The lessons teachers have learned while navigating the online teaching world can be incorporated into how future teachers are taught, and Culpepper, who also is a professor of math education, said she already has spoken to her co-teacher about how they will continue to have students practice online teaching.
“Even if things feel like they’re going back to normal forever, I just feel like it’s a skill teachers need to have,” she said.
DIGITAL EQUITY
Online teaching also has brought up questions about equity in the classroom, Culpepper said. Ensuring all students have equal access in the classroom always has been a part of educating future teachers. But the pandemic has raised questions of digital equity, Culpepper said.
In an in-person classroom, equity means making sure all students have access to the resources they need to be successful. With online teaching, the definition of equity has been expanded. Some students might not have internet access at home, while others might not have the technology necessary to access the online instruction, Culpepper said.
Then there are students who have different learning needs. Previously, that might have looked like educating future teachers on how they can work with students who have learning differences, such as dyslexia. But now that also includes the different needs students might have when learning online, Culpepper said.
“It’s just expanded what we mean by varying student needs,” she said.
TECHNOLOGY CHOICES
The role of technology also will change. Previously, the level and type of technology a teacher used was up to them, but online teaching has made technology essential.
“Before, you kind of had a choice,” Ramirez said. “Now, it’s not so much of a choice.”
With the use of technology also comes the need to prepare future teachers to use it. Ashley Sandoval, a teacher at Guajardo Elementary School, said despite online teaching being a success, she wished she had learned more from the computer classes she took while in college.
“I definitely felt like an old dog learning new tricks with jumping into virtual teaching last year,” she said.
An increased use of technology is something all the teachers interviewed said they would carry over after the pandemic.
But the question isn’t just about using technology in the classroom, Culpepper said. There also need to be conversations about how that technology serves the instructional needs of the students, she said.
“We need to try to focus on technology as a tool for learning, and keeping the focus on the learning goals and not thinking, ‘I have this cool piece of software. How can I use it?’” she said. “Instead, we’re thinking, ‘I have this instructional need. What software can address this?’”
The benefits of increased technology won’t just help the teachers, said Janet Gomez, a special education teacher at Kohfeldt Elementary School. It also will benefit the students, who will become adults in an environment that’s increasingly tech-focused, she said.
“We need to adapt to an ever-changing world,” she said. “Relying on technology while we were all quarantined in 2020 proved to us all that we could do it.”
THE FUTURE
Carroll, the teacher at Robinson Elementary, doesn’t see any downsides in preparing future teachers for how to work online, and there are some skills that students and teachers should learn to make the process easier.
“If they don’t know keyboarding, that’s first for students and teachers,” she said. “That’s probably the biggest challenge.”
Although online teaching might become less prevalent in future years, it’s unlikely to disappear entirely. In extreme weather situations, like after a hurricane, online teaching might provide a way to get students back into the classroom sooner, Culpepper said.
“I do hope that we don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater and go back to the way things were,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.