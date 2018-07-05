DICKINSON
A Dickinson man was arrested Tuesday and accused of dragging a woman with her own car during a confrontation, months after the vehicle was stolen from the hospital where the woman was recovering from neck surgery, police said.
Gregory Mozie, 50, of Dickinson, was charged with robbery, according to police records.
The arrest is related to the theft of a car from the parking lot of the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster in mid-April, according a police complaint.
The car’s owner reported it stolen after her keys were taken from her hospital room at the medical center, according to the complaint. The owner accused her cousin of taking the keys without her permission, according to the complaint.
The cousin is named in the complaint and is facing the same charges as Mozie, but had not been arrested, according to police records.
After being released from the hospital and reporting the theft to the police, the woman began searching for her car, according to the complaint.
On April 24, she went to a gas station she knew her cousin frequented and waited for her to arrive. Mozie then arrived at the gas station driving the woman’s car, according to the complaint.
A confrontation ensued, and the woman was dragged as the driver attempted to leave, according to the complaint. The woman suffered a twisted ankle, according to the complaint.
Mozie was arrested Tuesday at the Harris County Jail, according to arrest records.
He had been arrested in Houston on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and pleaded guilty to criminal trespass of a motor vehicle, according to Harris County court records.
Those charges were related to the theft of the car in Webster, according to court records.
The robbery charge is related to the incident in Dickinson, according to court records.
Mozie was held Thursday in the Galveston County Jail on $102,500 bond, according to jail records.
