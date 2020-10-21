SANTA FE
A Santa Fe man guilty of production of child pornography has been sentenced to 85 years in prison, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Wednesday.
Keith Prescott Gace, 40, was found guilty in 2019 at the end of a two-day trial, officials said. He also pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and attempted destruction of evidence.
A U.S. District Judge on Wednesday sentenced Gace to 360, 240, 240, 120 and 60 months in prison for production, distribution, receipt, possession and attempted destruction of evidence, respectively, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The sentences will run consecutively for 1,020 total months in prison.
Gace has no chance for parole in the federal system, Dodge said.
Investigators in October 2016 raided Gace’s home, responding to a tip about an IP address linked to him sharing videos of child pornography, Dodge said.
They found Gace dousing his cellphone under water, Dodge said. Police stopped him, dried out the phone and analyzed it, finding hundreds of inappropriate pictures and videos.
Hundreds of pictures and videos, including many Gace produced with a girl younger than 10, were found in a file-sharing account, Dodge said.
