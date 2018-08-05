GALVESTON
Two good Samaritans rescued a boater from a sinking vessel about a mile southeast of the San Luis Pass Saturday, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Sunday.
The Watchstanders at the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston received a report from a tow boat operator Saturday about a person whose 20-foot fishing boat was taking on water.
The coast guard sent out a helicopter to deploy a rescue swimmer and save the boater from the sinking vessel, officials said. But two good Samaritans on a boat arrived to get the person off the sinking vessel and back to shore, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.