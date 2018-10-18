GALVESTON
The Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday identified the 11-year-old boy who drowned Sunday in Galveston.
Noah Authement, 11, died after he was pulled into the Gulf of Mexico by a rip current on Sunday evening.
Authement was swimming near 17th Street when he was caught in the rip current, according to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. He disappeared under the water after being carried beyond the end of the groin at 17th Street.
A search team found the body Tuesday afternoon about 2 miles offshore.
The body of another teenager who drowned on Sunday had not yet been recovered as of Thursday afternoon. Nicholas Garner, 16, attempted to save Authement as he was being pulled out into the Gulf, officials said.
Both Authement and Garner were part of a group of people from The Children's Center, a local nonprofit organization that houses at-risk youths, who were visiting the beach on Sunday evening.
State authorities who regulate foster care facilities are investigating the drownings.
The medical examiner didn't know where Authement originally was from or how he came to be in the center's care.
