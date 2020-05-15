The Salvation Army of Galveston County received a charitable grant of $40,000 from the Harris & Eliza Kempner Fund to support the operation of the Center of Hope, 601 51st St. in Galveston.
“We are thankful to the Kempner Fund for their compassion toward the people we serve,” said Capt. Nathanael Doria of The Salvation Army. “Many lives will change because of their faithfulness to give. The Kempner Fund has been very generous, putting more than $600,000 out into the community through many worthy organizations. We are honored to be one of them.”
The Center of Hope houses a 124-bed emergency overnight shelter and provides case management for the homeless community, as well as a food pantry for low-income residents of Galveston County. Rent, mortgage and utility assistance also is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
For more information and what items are needed to qualify for assistance, call 409-763-1691.
— Angela Wilson
