GALVESTON
An AT&T pole that neighbors said has been leaning for years has some worried about safety.
The pole, in the alley at the intersection of Avenue O 1/2 and 28th Street, started leaning more dramatically about three weeks ago, resident Kurt Larsen said.
Larsen is worried the pole, which belongs to AT&T, could fall and cause damage to the area or hurt someone, he said.
“You can push the pole five feet in any direction,” Larsen said. “If it topples down, it’s actually going to come down on my garage.”
Larsen contacted the city, AT&T and other utility companies on the island but didn’t have much luck, he said.
The city first became aware of the leaning pole on Oct. 21, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
Since the pole belongs to AT&T, the city can’t work on it, but the city did put in a work order with the company, Barnett said.
AT&T told the city the company wouldn’t be able to begin fixes until early next week, Barnett said.
"Although we have confirmed this pole is structurally secure, we understand these residents’ concerns and are working to fix it," company spokesman Charles Bassett said.
Bassett did not respond to a specific question about when AT&T became aware of the pole and said only repairs would be completed soon.
The pole began leaning more dramatically a few weeks ago, but it’s been loose and angled for years, Larsen said.
