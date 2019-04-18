GALVESTON
Around 630 homes and businesses in Galveston were without power on Thursday morning after a fast and powerful storm moved over the island.
According to CenterPoint Energy, most of the outages in Galveston as of 8:00 a.m. are along or near 61st Street, with a smaller number on Pelican Island and other parts of the island.
The outages in Galveston were estimated to be fixed by 2:30 p.m., according to CenterPoint's website.
The outages did affect two Galveston Independent School District schools, Burnet Elementary in Galveston and Crenshaw Elementary and Middle School on Bolivar Peninsula. Classes were canceled at the schools, district spokeswoman Dyann Polzin said.
Galveston County appeared to be less affected by the line of storms that started moving across the area around 5 a.m. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts up to 45 mph as the storm passed over some communities.
CenterPoint tweeted that the storm had knocked out power to more than 60,000 customers in its service area, which is includes most of the Greater Houston area.
Texas-New Mexico Power, which provides energy to some mainland Galveston County communities, reported 72 outages in La Marque. The company estimated that the power there would be restored by 10:15 a.m.
The National Weather Service in League City forecasts showers and thunderstorms to continue in Galveston County until around 1 p.m, with clouds clearing throughout the morning.
