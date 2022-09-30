The University of Texas System Board of Regents has launched a national search for a new president of the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Chairman Kevin Eltife said Friday.
The news came just more than a month after the system in a brief Aug. 8 statement to faculty, students and staff announced Dr. Ben Raimer, who was president of the county’s largest employer, had been placed on administrative leave.
“UTMB is not only a leading health institution in Texas, it has global influence and impact, and we’re confident it will attract top presidential candidates from around the country,” Eltife said.
Dr. Charles Mouton, provost and dean of the John Sealy School of Medicine, will continue serving as interim president during the search, system officials said.
“I look forward to serving on the search committee to find a new president to lead UTMB into the future,” Sealy & Smith Foundation President John Kelso said.
The UT System will announce a website to provide information regarding the search.
The website will include a regularly updated proposed timeline of search activities, system officials said.
The announcement came seven days after Raimer broke more than a month of silence about his abrupt departure, asserting he had been fired after a "witch-hunt."
System officials assert Raimer was not fired, but resigned to end an investigation launched because of an undisclosed whistleblower complaint.
Questions and rumors have swirled around Raimer’s departure since August, when system Chancellor James B. Milliken sent terse notes first placing him on administrative leave, then announcing his resignation.
Raimer said he didn’t know before Aug. 8 he was going to be placed on administrative leave.
Raimer’s departure was a shock to many islanders. He was appointed president of the medical branch last year after serving as interim since 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.