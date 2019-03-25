KEMAH
Part of state Highway 146 will be closed on Tuesday evening as the Texas Department of Transportation creates a work zone to repair guard rails on part of the highway.
The outside southbound lane of the highway will be closed between FM 518 and state Highway 96 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police officers may be in the area to assist with traffic, according to the transportation department. — John Wayne Ferguson
