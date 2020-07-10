GALVESTON
Four more people have died in Galveston County after contracting the coronavirus, health officials said Friday.
To date, 54 people have died in the county from coronavirus, according to the Galveston County Health District.
All four of the deaths reported Friday were men. One man was in his 40s, another in his 70s, a third in his 80s and a fourth in his 90s. They all had preexisting medical conditions, according to the health district.
The county reported 310 new positive cases Friday, bringing the total to 5,630, officials said.
As of Friday, about 76,242 Galveston County residents have been tested for the virus, officials said.
Sixty-nine Galveston County residents were in the hospital because of COVID-19 on Friday, officials said.
