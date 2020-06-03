GALVESTON COUNTY
Amusement parks in Texas, closed since mid-March under pandemic orders, can immediately reopen at half capacity, allowing two major tourist attractions in Galveston County to resume operations and rides this week.
Soon after Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement late Wednesday afternoon, Landry’s Inc. said it would on Friday reopen all its rides at the Kemah Boardwalk, 215 Kipp Ave., and the Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier, 2501 Seawall Blvd.
In the city of Galveston, tourist attractions have been closed since March 17, when Mayor Jim Yarbrough issued an order that also shut down bars and restaurant dining rooms. Abbott closed nonessential businesses across Texas and imposed statewide restrictions March 19 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, essentially freezing the tourist economy in the county.
Abbott announced Wednesday that amusement parks and carnivals could begin operating immediately at 50 percent capacity in counties with less than 1,000 cases of COVID-19.
As of Wednesday, Galveston County had 876 cases, according to the Galveston County Health District.
The announcement is part of a sweeping phase three of Abbott’s reopening plan.
All businesses can operate at 50 percent capacity and others, including child care services, youth camps and religious services can reopen at full capacity, according to the order.
Abbott also announced restaurants could increase their dine-in occupancy to 75 percent beginning June 12, and that county judges or mayors could impose restrictions on outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.
Abbott last week announced water parks could begin reopening. At that time, popular amusement Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston announced plans to reopen in mid-June.
Moody Gardens announced this week it would open the waterpark section of the destination complex Friday. Moody Gardens was the first large island attraction to open May 23, after Abbott announced phased reopening for aquariums and zoos.
Visitors have returned to Galveston in droves. When the state ordered beaches open May 1, people descended upon the island, visiting the shoreline and eating in restaurants. Since then, Galveston weekends have continued to be busy with normal summer crowds.
