Today is Election Day in Galveston County. It’s the last day to vote in the 2020 primary elections. Here are some reminders about how to vote and who can vote.
• To vote in Texas, you must be a registered voter. It’s too late to register for the primary elections. Voters can check their registration status at votetexas.gov.
• Texas requires voters show a photo ID. There are seven acceptable forms of identification: a Texas driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a Texas personal identification card; Texas handgun license; a United States Military identification card containing the person’s photograph; United States citizen certificate containing the person’s photograph; or a United States passport.
• Texas operates open primaries. Voters can choose to vote in either the Democratic or Republican parties when they arrive at a polling place, and don’t need to register as a party member before the election. A voter can only vote in a single primary each year.
• Galveston County operates county-wide voting centers. Qualified voters can cast ballots at any polling place in the county.
• Galveston County bought new voting machines in 2019 and will be using them for the primary elections. The voting machines have electronic touch screens, similar to an iPad, instead of the old dial-and-button machines used by the county since 2005. The new machines were used in last year’s local elections.
• The winners of primary elections will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. Winners of the general election will take office in January 2021. Any runoff election after the primaries will be held on May 26.
