GALVESTON
George Sealy, an island native from one of Galveston’s most distinguished families and a longtime member of the Sealy & Smith Foundation board, died Saturday.
He was 95.
Sealy was born in Galveston on May 4, 1927. He was the son of George and Eugenia Sealy and the grandson of George and Magnolia Sealy, builders of the Open Gates mansion at 25th Street and Broadway.
He was raised in Galveston, pursued a career in the energy business in Houston, and spent many hours at his second home in Galveston.
Sealy graduated from Princeton University, attending graduate school at the University of Texas to become a geologist. A former military officer and Exxon employee, he said everything he learned during his years in the oil and gas industry had been of value when it came to his many volunteer efforts.
He joined the board of the Sealy & Smith Foundation in 1980, and served for 42 years. He was executive vice president of the board, rarely missing a meeting.
The Foundation was chartered in 1922 to provide healthcare on Galveston Island through the support of John Sealy Hospital and related medical buildings. It has donated millions of dollars toward development and operations of The University of Texas Medical Branch, which operates John Sealy Hospital, Jennie Sealy Hospital and the R. Waverley Smith Pavilion.
“George was a valuable member of the Sealy & Smith Foundation Board for many years,” John Kelso, foundation president, said.
“He was not only a good friend and mentor, but a valuable member of the board of directors who cared deeply about the foundation and UTMB. His impact shows up in multiple places on the island, and he will be missed.”
Sealy was a longtime member of the medical branch’s Development Board and served on the George & Magnolia Sealy Foundation.
“I knew George since my early days at the First Hutchings-Sealy National Bank in the 1970s,” Mike Doherty, foundation vice president, said.
“He was not an employee of the bank but knowing him and dealing with him was always a positive learning experience. His knowledge of the oil and gas industry was of significant value to the foundation.”
Despite his advanced age, Sealy participated in the foundation’s 100th anniversary event at the medical branch on March 10, during which the medical school was named after his great-uncle, John Sealy, officials said.
“George Sealy will long be remembered for his visionary advocacy and support for UTMB’s mission,” Dr. Ben Raimer, medical branch president, said.
“And, for everyone who was fortunate enough to meet him personally, George’s wisdom and legendary sense of humor will be greatly missed”.
He is predeceased by his wife, Anne, and is survived by his children George, Amanda, Elizabeth and Bill, as well as close friend Dorothy Falkenberg.
Services are pending.
— Staff Reporters
