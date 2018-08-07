GALVESTON
An 80-year-old Galveston woman stabbed Sunday was still in critical condition in the intensive care unit at John Sealy Hospital on Tuesday, authorities said.
The woman was stabbed during an afternoon support group meeting near 33rd Street and Avenue P in Galveston, police said.
Police had not made any arrests in connection with the stabbing, but authorities had received tips and were investigating, Capt. Josh Schirard said Tuesday.
— Marissa Barnett
