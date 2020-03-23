GALVESTON
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday released an ominous report about the safety of boarding cruise ships during the coronavirus global pandemic — and appeared to recommend a longer cruise industry shutdown than had already been announced.
In a weekly morbidity and mortality report published Monday, the CDC said "all persons should defer all cruise travel worldwide during the COVID-19 pandemic."
"Outbreaks of COVID-19 on cruise ships pose a risk for rapid spread of disease beyond the voyage," the CDC said.
"Aggressive efforts are required to contain spread."
The report didn't define what during the pandemic meant, exactly, or estimate when the agency thought it might be safe to cruise again.
No cruises have left Galveston, or any other U.S. port, since March 13, when President Donald Trump announced an agreement with major cruise companies to halt all sailings for at least a month.
The agreement included Royal Caribbean Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line, the two companies that operate most of the ships out of the Port of Galveston.
Cruises weren't scheduled to resume in Galveston until April 14 at the earliest, according to announcements the companies made at that time.
The U.S. State Department has also recommended that people avoid cruise ships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC's recommendation is based on an analysis to two outbreaks that occurred in February on two cruise ships — the Diamond Princess and Grand Princess. Those two outbreaks alone results in more than 800 COVID-19 cases, including 10 deaths.
"Cruise ships are often settings for outbreaks of infectious diseases because of their closed environment, contact between travelers from many countries, and crew transfers between ships," the report said.
Responding to outbreaks on cruise ships requires extensive resources, the report said.
Royal Caribbean had not changed it plans to restart cruises as of Monday, a spokesman said. The company has previously suspended global operations through April 11.
Carnival officials could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
(2) comments
We currently have over 2,000,000 people incarcerated in over 6000 prison and jail facilities in the US. Imagine 6000 cruise ships, and no one can get off.
The 2,000,000 incarcerated are probably safer from COVID 19 in prison or jail than on the outside. The only random factor are the guards, wardens, chaplains, etc who come in contact with them and the new arrivals. No Galveston County deputy has tested positive. The two Harris County deputies who did test positive have been quarantined at home. As for the new arrivals I suggest they be held in solitary until either testing negative or enough time has passed to show they are not infected.
