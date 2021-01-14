State Sen. Larry Taylor, who represents District 11, was named the 2020 recipient of the "Nonno" Tony Smecca Galvestonian of the Year award Wednesday by the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The award is presented annually to an individual who has positively contributed to improvement in the regions business community, organizers said.
Taylor will be presented with the award, named for iconic island businessman and community supporter "Nonno" Tony Smecca at the chamber's 176th annual meeting Feb. 26 at the Galveston Island Convention Center, 5600 Seawall Blvd. in Galveston.
“Senator Taylor always works on behalf of the business community,” said Gina Spagnola, president and CEO of the chamber. “An advocate for education and longtime supporter of the chamber, his influence and compassion make Galveston island and the state of Texas a much better place, and we are grateful for his service to our region.”
The chamber also will present other awards recognizing several businesses and individuals.
For more information and tickets, visit www.GalvestonChamber.com or call 409-763-5326.
