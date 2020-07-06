The Johnny Mitchell branch of the Boys & Girls Club will have drive-through registration for its summer program from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and Thursday at 4420 Ave. P in Galveston.
The program is available for children ages 6 to 17.
For more information, call Cheryl Chatman, 409-763-2227.
— Angela Wilson
