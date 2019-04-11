LEAGUE CITY
Over the course of four decades, League City police detectives have been vexed by a mystery about two bodies found in oil fields off Calder Road, one in 1986, another in 1991.
The women — two among four bodies found in the field over a seven-year period — have long been known as Jane and Janet Doe.
On Thursday, police said that those names were no longer needed. The Calder Road bodies have been identified.
Police did not release the names of the women on Thursday. The department plans to hold a press conference on Monday to reveal the identities and discuss the progress of the case.
The department is delaying the release of the names so that national media outlets can learn about and attend the press conference, said police department spokesman Kelly Williamson.
"As this is a story of national interest, we wanted to give those out of town media outlets time to muster and make the trip if they choose to do so," Williamson said.
It's not yet clear why the department plans to delay releasing the whole story.
In December, the police department released digital composite images of the two women, and asked for the public's help in identifying them. The composites were created by a Virginia company that uses DNA phenotyping — the use of biological material to determine physical characteristics — to make the images.
The DNA testing found that one of the women was likely from Tennessee and the other from Louisiana
In late December, investigators said the DNA testing had identified some distant relatives of the victims, and that they were working on narrowing down those family trees to identify the women.
The two unidentified women are part of a group of bodies found near Calder Road that have led the area to become known as the Texas Killing Fields.
No one has ever been convicted in connection with the bodies found in the Calder Road field. However, in 2014, authorities said they suspected a San Leon man was involved in the killings.
Clyde Hedrick was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Ellen Rae Beason in 2014. Before Hedrick went to trial, prosecutors indicated they could seek to link Hedrick to the deaths of two other woman found dead in the fields, Heide Fye and Laura Miller. That connection was never made in the trial, and Hedrick has not been charged with additional crimes since he was convicted, according to Galveston County court records.
