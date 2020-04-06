GALVESTON
Island residents can tune in Tuesday to a virtual town hall meeting in which leaders will discuss the city's response to coronavirus.
Mayor Jim Yarbrough and City Manager Brian Maxwell will host the town hall at 1 p.m. to answer residents' questions.
The city officials will address some of the 164 public comments it got during Friday's virtual council meeting, Yarbrough said.
"We thought we'd follow up with a meeting where we could respond to the questions people have," Yarbrough said.
Galveston has been under a state of disaster since March 16, which council on Friday extended to April 30.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Maxwell also will discuss the virus' effects on island tourism with Galveston Park Board of Trustees Executive Director Kelly de Schaun, which will also be live-streamed.
As part of its efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus, Galveston officials have asked visitors to stay away.
