GALVESTON
Two months ago, a person wearing a mask in public was a rare sight anywhere in the United States. The accessory was reserved for the ill or the unusually cautious.
In the age of coronavirus, wearing a face mask has become a social norm thanks to public health recommendations and social pressures for people to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus.
With the demand for masks skyrocketing, so has the abundance of people making them and passing them out. Clothiers, quilters and tech-savvy middle schoolers are among the people working to make sure Galveston County residents cover their mouths.
Galveston resident Joanna Stamoulis has made more than 400 masks for the people in her neighborhood and for the teachers at her children’s school, she said.
Stamoulis, the co-owner of Island Baby, a children’s clothing company, said she was using material scraps from her business to make masks on demand for free. She’s received hundreds of requests, she said, and stays up late into the night to make more.
“It’s a nice feeling,” Stamoulis said. “People ask how much it costs and they really want to pay, but I just ask them to wear the masks. That would be the worst thing, if I worked until 2 in the morning and they take them and they don’t wear them.”
Like Stamoulis, Galveston resident Sue Carlton and her friends used sewing skills to mass produce masks for people who need them.
Carlton, a member of the Galveston Island Quilt Guild, received a request to make 400 cloth masks for Galveston police and firefighters. She expects her batch of 250 will be ready for first responders by Friday. She put out a call for help from other quilters and got plenty, she said.
“Some of the people helping me are other island quilters, but most of them are just community members who sew and responded to a social media call to make masks,” Carlton said.
Carlton, who also runs a small sewing business, has access to lots of fabric and has handed out bolts to volunteers cutting mask kits that are then sent to others to be stitched together.
It’s not only masks that have been created by crafty county residents. Accessories are in demand too. In League City, some Clear Creak Independent School District students are using 3-D printers to make ear savers.
The savers are essentially head bands with hooks that can be used to reduce irritation caused by constantly strapping and unstrapping bands around ears.
Westbrook Intermediate Robotics Engineering Division team member Elwood Garza decided to produce ear savers after hearing complaints about discomfort among people required to wear face masks for long periods of time.
“A lot of my mom’s friends are nurses, and they were complaining about how their ears had been hurting and hurting,” Garza, 12, said. He found a design for the holders online and got to work.
Garza and his friend, eighth-grader Paul Bailey, have used their 3-D printers nearly around the clock to produce more than 400 ear savers.
Demand for their wares has gone national, they said.
The duo has sent their savers to medical professionals, front-line workers and first responders in Galveston County and Harris County, as well as to nurses in California, Washington state and San Antonio, a COVID-19 floor team at a hospital in Colorado, radiology technicians in New Jersey and respiratory therapists in New York.
“It’s been nice to help people from my home, and it’s something unique that I can do because I’ve developed this skill,” Bailey, 14, said. “I got into 3-D printing about a year or so ago, and now it’s really become useful. I’m definitely enjoying helping other people.”
