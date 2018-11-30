TEXAS CITY
A 26-year-old Texas City man was convicted Thursday of sexual assault and sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2017 crime.
Jurors found Victor Rene Martinez, 26, of Texas City, guilty of sexual assault during commission of a burglary, according to the Galveston District Attorney’s Office.
On Sept. 10, 2017, Martinez broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment, where she lived with their children, according to the district attorney’s office. The couple had broken up months before, and Martinez, while under the influence of drugs, broke into the apartment to confront the woman about a new relationship, according to the district attorney’s office.
She awoke to find Martinez standing over her and watching her sleep. She
told him to leave, which he pretended to do. When the woman got up from the bed, Martinez again revealed himself, ambushed her and then sexually assaulted her, prosecutors said.
The woman did not immediately call police after the attack. Instead, she called a friend, who called police on her behalf. When police arrived at the woman’s apartment, Martinez returned to the scene and gave police “illogical explanations” about the attack, prosecutors said. Police also collected DNA evidence while at the scene of the attack, according to the district attorney’s office.
Martinez was arrested two weeks after the attack, according to court records.
Martinez was convicted and sentenced to 25 years by a jury on Thursday. He faced a possible sentence of 99 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after completing half of his sentence.
