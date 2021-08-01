Reddish-brown water and the fish kills of red tide infested the Florida coast in July, leaving Texans curious about when it will happen here again.
Red tide is the common name for the hazardous algae bloom of Karenia brevis. These microalgae produce toxins that can kill fish and make it difficult for some people to breathe. So far, it has killed more than 1,400 tons of fish in the Tampa area in the past few weeks, a Texas A&M University at Galveston professor said.
The red tide in Florida isn’t likely to travel to Texas, but it’s possible, said Daniel Roelke, head of marine biology at the university. And a hazardous bloom, a natural phenomenon, could happen on its own off the Texas coast with the right conditions.
State agencies will issue alerts if red tide appears in local waters, Roelke said.
“Anyone who eats seafood should pay attention to the alerts,” he said.
The red tide toxins affect shellfish such as oysters. That can make people who eat tainted oysters sick. When Galveston Bay had high levels of red tide in 2015, the oyster industry had to close down.
The Texas Department of State Health Services regularly monitors coastal water for red tide, spokesman Chris Van Deusen said.
Those monitors are automated microscopes called cytobots stationed in Galveston, Port Aransas and Surfside to send alerts when they detect red tide.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials also monitor red tide levels. Status updates are posted on social media and on the department’s website.
“We only update the status when there’s red tide,” spokeswoman Julie Hagan said. “If you don’t hear anything, it’s not here.”
Existing red tide in Florida probably won’t make it to Texas, Roelke said.
The currents in the Gulf of Mexico swoop in from the south to the west, then off the Texas coast and then east to Florida and south and around the tip back into the Atlantic Ocean, he said.
“That Gulf loop current makes for a barrier,” Roelke said. “But it’s not impossible because of minor currents.”
Another factor is human activity.
“If it were to happen, the likely mechanisms include the accidental release of ship ballast waters containing the red-tide organism and counter-currents moving in a westward direction,” Roelke said.
While people don’t cause red tide, scientists note it happens more often near larger human populations.
“But what is alarming is with human activities, there’s a higher frequency,” Roelke said.
No one knows what initiates the blooms, he said. The conditions for a red tide bloom are warm temperatures, higher salinity and just the right amount of nutrients for the microalgae to eat.
“The bloom-initiating mechanisms for Karenia brevis are not fully understood, and what we know so far suggests they are complex,” he said.
“This is true for almost all harmful bloom-forming microalgae,” Roelke said. “We do know that once the initiating mechanisms are underway, excessive nutrient concentrations enable the bloom to reach high population densities and to become widespread. That’s when the fish kills begin.”
Once Karenia brevis blooms into a red tide, no fix is available.
“We can’t stop it,” Roelke said. “But we can mitigate it so it is not as large or as long.”
A short-term mitigation strategy is applying clay-based flocculants directly onto the bloom area.
“As these clays sink through the water column, they’ll pull down the cells with them, thus reducing the population density of the bloom,” Roelke said.
Long-term mitigation would take more stringent regulation of nutrient loading, he said.
Even if red tide blooms in Texas coastal waters, it’s safe to swim and fish away from those affected areas, Hagan said.
“It doesn’t mean your beach vacation is ruined,” she said. “You can still go to the coast.”
