GILCHRIST
Two people drowned Saturday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico near the Bolivar Peninsula community of Gilchrist, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The drownings happened about 7 p.m., Trochesset said.
A 16-year-old boy was caught in a rip current off the beach and a 31-year-old man entered water in attempt to rescue him, Trochesset said.
Both drowned, Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office didn’t immediately release names of the victims, and Trochesset couldn’t confirm whether they were related or where they were from.
The drownings were the seventh and eighth to occur in Galveston County waters in the past month. The other drownings have occurred in the Gulf, in Galveston Bay and in backyard pools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.