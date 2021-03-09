The Galveston County Food Bank was among 18 across the state to receive a portion of a $500,000 donation Tuesday from Reliant Energy, according to company officials.
The food bank will receive $15,000, which is part of a statewide effort to support food banks across Texas after a winter storm rocked the state and caused lingering, widespread power outages.
Food insecurity is a threat to many residents as they face unexpected expenses to make home repairs and replace spoiled food as a result of the extreme weather, said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant.
The food bank had distributed more than 622,500 pounds of food and water since the week of Feb. 15, Donnie VanAckeren, president and CEO of the food bank, said.
Money from Reliant would go toward the continued distribution of food and water, VanAckeren said.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.