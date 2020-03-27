LEAGUE CITY
In the first couple of days since the League City council passed an ordinance giving more teeth to local enforcement of disaster protocols, the police department largely has fielded questions from residents looking to stay in compliance rather than reports on those who are not.
“Everybody is worried, and everybody is stressed,” Police Chief Gary Ratliff said. “The only thing we can do is try to bring a calm to the storm.”
In voting Tuesday evening to extend its declaration to April 14, the city council gave its police department the authority to issue citations — which could result in fines up to $2,000 — to violators of guidelines enacted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
But Ratliff said he hopes it will not come to that and said a verbal warning to violators would be issued before a citation is considered.
“Everybody is hoping they will do voluntary compliance,” Ratliff said. “The last thing that anybody wants to do is to create any further economic hardships on individuals during this critical time.”
In response to the flood of questions, a frequently asked questions page was added to the city’s website and a video message from Ratliff was posted to the department’s Facebook account Thursday, public information officer John Griffith said.
The city declaration mirrors much of what was outlined in a statewide order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued March 20, which included limiting social gatherings to fewer than 10 people, closing of schools, bars and gyms and prohibiting dine-in eating at restaurants.
A key distinction in League City’s declaration specifies the owner of a restaurant or the host of a large social gathering would be the on the receiving end of any citation issued.
To report a possible violation of the disaster declaration in League City, residents can call the police department at 281-332-2566.
