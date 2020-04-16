KEMAH
Several city staff members, including two police officers, were laid off on Wednesday in a budget crisis set off by COVID-19 and other issues, city officials said.
The Kemah City Council unanimously approved the layoffs as part of a budget amendment, Mayor Terri Gale said in an email to The Daily News.
The city also will leave several city staff positions vacant as part of the budget amendment, Gale said.
The layoffs include two police officers and another position in the police department, as well as the city's communication and marketing director, officials said.
Gale blamed the layoffs on reduced sales and beverage tax revenues and the inadequacy of the city's reserves, which she said were drained in a $1.7 million expansion to city hall completed in 2018.
Kemah's municipal budget is heavily dependent on tourism and visitors. The city is home to the Kemah Boardwalk entertainment complex and dozens of bars and restaurants that are closed or restricted by social distancing measures.
The city's budgeted revenue for the 2019-2020 budget year was $5.2 million, according financial budgets posted on the city's website.
The city projected collecting $4.2 million in revenue from sales taxes and another $255,000 in beverage taxes, according to the budget. The budget projected collecting $675,084 in property taxes.
Bars and restaurant dining rooms in Kemah and across Galveston County have been closed since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide public health disaster order went into effect March 21. Orders closing bars and restricting restaurants are scheduled to remain in effect until at least April 30.
