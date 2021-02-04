GALVESTON
By the time Carolyn Williams arrived for her interview in 1978 at Rosenberg Library, the position for the full-time typist had been filled.
Williams, disappointed, was about to leave when library supervisor Frieda Shield stopped her and offered her the same position, only part-time. She accepted.
Now, after 43 years, Williams will retire on March 1. As the person with the longest tenure ever at the library, Williams will leave behind a legacy of strong leadership, a passion for philanthropy and a positive influence on the community and library, 2310 Sealy St., those who have worked with her say.
Karen Stanley, children’s services manager at the library, has worked with Williams since 1985. Stanley watched Williams work her way up to circulation manager, who oversees the process of checking materials in and out.
Williams always has been supportive, pleasant and a great team player, Stanley said. She is “100 percent” behind any of the library’s initiatives, an eager volunteer and someone who attracts locals to the library, Stanley said.
“She goes out of her way to make sure patrons are served to the best of our abilities,” Stanley said. “So many people know her and have been helped by her.”
Williams has worked with at least six circulation department heads and has been around long enough to see technology revolutionize circulation, she said, adding that she’s impressed by the capability to let patrons place books on hold and pay fines online now.
The library is noisier than when she first started, and sometimes she has to scold some patrons like they’re her children, she said. But she’ll miss them and the library, she said.
Sheronda Carter, a library assistant who has worked with Williams for almost 14 years, will miss Williams’ firm and tough leadership, she said, adding she is an “amazing boss.”
“She has our backs if we ever need anything and is willing to jump in when we’re drowning to fill-in,” Carter said.
Williams also is laid back, considerate and flexible because she often works with patrons to help them pay their fees, Carter said. Williams loves helping people when they’re struggling, she said
Williams initiated the United Way campaign at the library, said Tamara Skillern, assistant manager of the circulation department. Williams wanted to support the nonprofit organization that supports communities to ensure the library gives back, Skillern added.
Williams opens up to everyone, Skillern said. Her talent is her ability to hold a conversation with anyone about anything, she added.
Kevin Cook, operations chief at the library, will miss his conversations with Williams, he said. Hearing stories about Galveston’s history and discussing current events with her was always interesting, he said.
Williams has become a family friend and it has been a wonderful experience working with her, he said.
“Her presence alone will be sorely missed,” Cook said. “She has an aura about her that brightens a room.”
After more than 20 years as the circulation manager, Williams feels she has done her part, she said. She wants to pass on her knowledge to her co-workers so they can continue successfully running the department, she added.
It’s now time to visit her family in California, North Carolina and Louisiana, she said. But, initially, it will be an adjustment, she added.
“It will be strange to wake up and not go to the library,” she said. “I will miss this place so much.”
