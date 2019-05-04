LEAGUE CITY
The early results of League City's bond referendum are in, and the measures appear to be on their way to approval.
According to the early results from early and absentee voting, the city's two bond proposals both had more voters vote for approval, according incomplete and unofficial results.
According to the results, 1,489 early voters were in favor of a $73 million bond for flood protection and drainage projects. There were 672 early voters against it.
A $72 million proposition for street and roadway improvements has 1,402 voters for it and 754 against it, according to the results.
A $0.25 cent sales tax increase has 1,369 votes for and 788 votes against, according to the early results.
The bond election is the city's first in 27 years and came as leaders said they needed more money to fund flood mitigation projects that have drawn increased attention since Hurricane Harvey flooded parts of the city in 2017.
Harvey dropped more than 50 inches of rain on parts of Galveston County. The storm flooded about 8,000 home in League City.
The sale tax included on the ballot as a way to avoid a property tax increase, officials said. The added funding from the sale tax can only be spent on drainage and flood projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.