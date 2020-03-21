WASHINGTON
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen, have tested negative for the coronavirus, Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tweeted Saturday night.
Pence had announced earlier Saturday that, out of an abundance of caution, he and his wife would be tested. A member of the vice president’s staff had tested positive for the virus.
The vice president had said the staffer, who did not have close contact with either the president or vice president, was doing well.
— Associated Press
