Emergency responders fight house fire near Dickinson By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Sep 21, 2022 DICKINSONEmergency responders are fighting a fire at a home on Meadow Lane near Dickinson, officials said.Dickinson Volunteer Fire Department, Dickinson Emergency Medical Services, League City Volunteer Fire Department and Santa Fe Fire & Rescue personnel are responding to the fire.Officials weren't immediately sure whether anyone was in the home when the fire began.Meadow Lane is in the Dickinson fire district, but not in the city limits.This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri.
